Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Lifted by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707,784 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,530 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $52,800,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ford Motor by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,002,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Up 3.6 %

F stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on F. Nomura upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.77.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.