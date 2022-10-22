Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) Shares Up 1.4%

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.60. 17,721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 57,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Forian from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02.

Forian ( NASDAQ:FORA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.53 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forian in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forian in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Forian by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 26,435 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Forian by 7.1% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 175,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forian in the second quarter valued at about $846,000.

Forian Inc provides software solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its healthcare, cannabis, and government customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.

