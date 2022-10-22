Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) Trading 1.2% Higher

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.73 and last traded at $17.65. 38,384 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 18,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 1,803.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period.

