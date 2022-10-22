Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of BEN opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 61,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $250,619.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,238,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,509,901.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 61,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $250,619.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,238,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,509,901.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,870,068 shares in the company, valued at $53,764,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,557,015 shares of company stock valued at $70,567,367 in the last ninety days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 413.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

