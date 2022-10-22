Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0648 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of FRHLF stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.17. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $13.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRHLF. Scotiabank raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Freehold Royalties in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

