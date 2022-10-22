Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) versus Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Critical Contrast

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) and Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Freeline Therapeutics and Forma Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A -$140.39 million ($2.78) -0.24 Forma Therapeutics $100.56 million 9.52 -$172.96 million ($4.00) -5.00

Freeline Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Forma Therapeutics. Forma Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freeline Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeline Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Forma Therapeutics 0 5 1 0 2.17

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Freeline Therapeutics and Forma Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Freeline Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,036.36%. Forma Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $29.17, suggesting a potential upside of 45.76%. Given Freeline Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Freeline Therapeutics is more favorable than Forma Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Freeline Therapeutics has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forma Therapeutics has a beta of -0.94, meaning that its share price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.5% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of Forma Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Forma Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Freeline Therapeutics and Forma Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeline Therapeutics N/A -96.93% -69.63% Forma Therapeutics N/A -39.68% -35.33%

Summary

Freeline Therapeutics beats Forma Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company's products also include FLT190, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease; and FLT201, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate to treat type 1 Gaucher disease and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial. In addition, it has research programs in various indications for systemic gene therapy. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Stevenage, the United Kingdom.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company is also developing Olutasidenib, a selective inhibitor for cancers with isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 gene mutations, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia and Phase I trial to treat glioma; and FT-8225, a liver-targeted fatty-acid synthase inhibitor designed to block de novo lipogenesis in the liver. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

