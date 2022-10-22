Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FSNUY. DZ Bank downgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €26.00 ($26.53) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. HSBC raised Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €60.25 ($61.48) to €54.95 ($56.07) in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSNUY opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA ( OTCMKTS:FSNUY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

