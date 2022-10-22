Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.15.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FRPT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on Freshpet to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Freshpet from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Freshpet from $118.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $54.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $159.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 353,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,320,000 after purchasing an additional 129,162 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 16,527 shares during the period.

About Freshpet

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.