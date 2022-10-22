Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Price Target Increased to GBX 825 by Analysts at Barclays

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 770 ($9.30) to GBX 825 ($9.97) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 780 ($9.42) to GBX 750 ($9.06) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 750 ($9.06) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $887.50.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Fresnillo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLPF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.05. 13,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,466. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $13.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.99.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.