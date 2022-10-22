FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR – Get Rating) were down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.61 and last traded at $29.65. Approximately 20,914 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 46,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.68.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average is $30.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter worth $330,000.

