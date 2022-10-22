Function X (FX) Reaches Market Cap of $90.74 Million

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last week, Function X has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $90.74 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Function X Token Profile

Function X’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. The official website for Function X is functionx.io.

Function X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of Function X through its innovations is to empower this next phase of the internet, to better the efficiency of the current conventional level and create an environment that is secure, fully decentralized and free of monopolization. Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”

