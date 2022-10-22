GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Stock Price Down 5.3%

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Rating) was down 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.30 ($0.08). Approximately 233,879 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 658,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.65 ($0.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.39 million and a P/E ratio of -5.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.56.

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company. It primarily develops the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest Bangladesh. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

