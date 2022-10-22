GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target Raised to C$53.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$52.50 to C$53.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark reduced their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a not updated rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.50 to C$64.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$61.83.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Up 0.0 %

GDI opened at C$45.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.03, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.56. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a twelve month low of C$41.00 and a twelve month high of C$59.32. The firm has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62.

Insider Activity

GDI Integrated Facility Services ( TSE:GDI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$497.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 1.8500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ahmed S. Boomrod sold 11,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.22, for a total transaction of C$523,903.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 379,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,524,682.76. In other news, Senior Officer Stéphane Lavigne bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$43.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$756,000. Also, Senior Officer Ahmed S. Boomrod sold 11,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.22, for a total transaction of C$523,903.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 379,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,524,682.76.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

