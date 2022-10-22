Gemini Dollar Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $246,714.00 (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $329.42 million and approximately $246,714.00 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005194 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,377.23 or 0.27987891 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010931 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 330,313,855 tokens. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @geminitrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.