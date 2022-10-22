Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $365.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GNRC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $314.08.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $109.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. Generac has a 1-year low of $105.95 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Generac by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,345,000 after buying an additional 814,325 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,053,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Generac by 652.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,556,000 after buying an additional 422,280 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,051,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,354,000 after purchasing an additional 211,470 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

