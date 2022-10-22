Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.22. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.

Generac stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,661,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,613. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.04. Generac has a 1-year low of $105.95 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Generac from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Roth Capital lowered Generac from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $314.08.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 17.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,218,000 after purchasing an additional 21,250 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 39.7% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Generac by 0.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 99,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,873,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Generac by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $602,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

