Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Shares of GPC opened at $162.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $164.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.79.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

