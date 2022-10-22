Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €92.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($93.88) price target on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($98.98) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.50 ($66.84) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($72.45) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Gerresheimer Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:GXI opened at €59.00 ($60.20) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69. Gerresheimer has a 12 month low of €46.66 ($47.61) and a 12 month high of €87.25 ($89.03). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €53.47 and its 200 day moving average is €61.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.89.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

