Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Position Increased by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $67.79 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

