Glencore (LON:GLEN) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on the natural resources company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 740 ($8.94) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.65) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. set a GBX 560 ($6.77) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 500 ($6.04) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 760 ($9.18) price target on Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 599.23 ($7.24).

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Stock Up 3.6 %

GLEN stock opened at GBX 502.10 ($6.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 485.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 479.45. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 346.40 ($4.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 548.30 ($6.63). The stock has a market capitalization of £65.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.68.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.