Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $288.73

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 288.73 ($3.49) and traded as low as GBX 283.82 ($3.43). Global Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 292.39 ($3.53), with a volume of 7,047 shares traded.

Global Opportunities Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £84.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 872.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 288.73.

About Global Opportunities Trust

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

