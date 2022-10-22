GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GFS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.60.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $55.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.93.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter worth $633,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter worth $9,454,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter worth $688,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. 14.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

