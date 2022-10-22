GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an equal weight rating for the company.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Performance

GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.50.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

