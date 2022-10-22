Goldfinch (GFI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $268,537.00

Goldfinch (GFI) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Goldfinch has a total market capitalization of $18.31 million and approximately $268,537.00 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Goldfinch has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Goldfinch token can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00003513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch’s launch date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,176,572 tokens. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldfinch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldfinch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

