Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund stock opened at GBX 111.40 ($1.35) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £536.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 795.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 116.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 118.48. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 101 ($1.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 123.80 ($1.50).

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s previous dividend of $1.00. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

