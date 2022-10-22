Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Receives $71.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GGG shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Graco to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Graco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graco

Graco Stock Up 3.0 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 17.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 0.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 7.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 2.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $62.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average of $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.78. Graco has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.49 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graco will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

