Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Bought by Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Graco by 804.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Stock Performance

GGG stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.84. 754,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,815. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $548.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.49 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Graco’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,603.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

