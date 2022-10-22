Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Increases Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.455 per share by the transportation company on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Green Plains Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

Green Plains Partners Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of GPP opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $299.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average of $12.97. Green Plains Partners has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Green Plains Partners ( NASDAQ:GPP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a return on equity of 1,685.26% and a net margin of 52.15%. The business had revenue of $19.65 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Michelle Mapes purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $64,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Trading of Green Plains Partners

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 22,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,639 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Green Plains Partners by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Green Plains Partners by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 34,656 shares during the last quarter. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Plains Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 29 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 43 acres of land; and 4 fuel terminals in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.