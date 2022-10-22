Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN – Get Rating) shares were down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 209,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 226,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRN. Pi Financial decreased their target price on Greenlane Renewables from C$3.00 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Greenlane Renewables Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.22 million and a P/E ratio of -21.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables ( TSE:GRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$18.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenlane Renewables Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

