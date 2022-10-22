Grin Achieves Market Cap of $4.48 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $4.48 million and $47,753.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0456 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,175.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00269302 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00114931 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.78 or 0.00734189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.95 or 0.00557762 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005213 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00242268 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

