Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $243.63

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 243.63 ($2.94) and traded as low as GBX 204.50 ($2.47). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 207 ($2.50), with a volume of 311,602 shares traded.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Trading Up 1.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 225.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 243.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £453.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.74.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s payout ratio is 78.79%.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.