H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.36

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.36 and traded as low as $1.96. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 170,978 shares.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. DNB Markets downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from SEK 130 to SEK 95 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 150 to SEK 125 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.11.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.24.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.
