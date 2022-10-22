Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 130,000 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 1.16% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $58,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,776,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,889,000 after purchasing an additional 508,602 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 265.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

BFAM traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.24. 568,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $171.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.94. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $490.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

BFAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

