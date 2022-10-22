Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,481 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $70,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.74. 2,378,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,122. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $71.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $185,327.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,407,857.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $185,327.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,036 shares in the company, valued at $10,407,857.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,859 shares of company stock worth $1,366,568 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $197.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $60.67 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.21.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

