Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $46.40 Million Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MasTec were worth $46,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in MasTec by 550.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in MasTec by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in MasTec by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 23,088 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth about $21,730,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in MasTec by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,370,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,178,000 after purchasing an additional 199,039 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Stock Performance

NYSE:MTZ traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.30. 617,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,029. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.62. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.36 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on MasTec to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on MasTec to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

