Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $53.61 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $53,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $34,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S&P Global Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $386.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $417.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.93.

SPGI stock traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $295.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,740,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,124. The firm has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $337.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.44.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

