Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $61.64 Million Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,628,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 1.87% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $61,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $25,267,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $16,421,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 615.9% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 337,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after purchasing an additional 290,644 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 743,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,253,000 after purchasing an additional 261,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 531,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,204,000 after purchasing an additional 225,136 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HASI traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.84. The stock had a trading volume of 979,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,823. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 18.16 and a quick ratio of 18.15. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $65.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.64%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,529,056.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,529,056.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc T. Pangburn acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,386.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

