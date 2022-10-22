Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $80.04 Million Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,246,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.09% of JD.com worth $80,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 1,692.0% during the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 138,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 130,455 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 448,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 48.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth $374,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.15. 8,515,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,830,708. The firm has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of -61.09 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.27. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on JD.com from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.21.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

