Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $93.52 Million Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,074,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,569 shares during the quarter. Sunnova Energy International comprises approximately 0.6% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 4.43% of Sunnova Energy International worth $93,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,192,000 after purchasing an additional 261,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,813,000 after purchasing an additional 134,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,185,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,120,000 after acquiring an additional 416,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 8,193.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $15.76. 6,213,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,127. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $147.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $4,506,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $4,506,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Meghan Nutting sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $73,505.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,690 shares in the company, valued at $948,291.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,326 shares of company stock worth $4,644,446. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

