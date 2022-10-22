Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,094 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $263,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.31.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.13. 32,458,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,562,288. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.49. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

