Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 10,175 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,175 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 1.45% of Grand Canyon Education worth $44,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.90. The company had a trading volume of 147,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,291. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

LOPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

