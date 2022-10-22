Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $22.15 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $22,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Medtronic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Medtronic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.26. 5,974,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,726,258. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.95. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $79.44 and a 1-year high of $124.80. The company has a market cap of $110.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

