Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Invests $7.45 Million in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 208,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,451,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.72.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $4.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.41. 35,351,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,119,339. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.73.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.