Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC cut its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 38.6% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

BXMT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,710,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,126. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.27. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 44.90% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 101.64%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $65,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,026.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,148 shares of company stock worth $114,708. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Articles

