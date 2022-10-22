Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 10,007 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,007 shares during the quarter. Atlassian accounts for 5.3% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of Atlassian worth $124,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.42.

Shares of TEAM traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.10. 1,607,746 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $159.54 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The company has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.74.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $1,859,676.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,299,940.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 60,298 shares of company stock worth $12,888,956 over the last three months. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

