Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,030 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.7% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $38,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,034 shares of company stock worth $25,514,241. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $3.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,112,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,473. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.72. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.