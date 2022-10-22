Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,940 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 479,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $17,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 26,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 422,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 39,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 27,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.06. 2,024,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,800. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 29.59%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

