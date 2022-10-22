Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 28,547 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,547 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 2.3% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $55,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 432,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,098,000 after buying an additional 59,398 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 317,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,133,000 after buying an additional 52,508 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.3 %

TSM stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.75. The stock had a trading volume of 13,699,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,698,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $330.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

