Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) PT Raised to GBX 925

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank to GBX 925 ($11.18) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HL. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,225 ($14.80) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 770 ($9.30) to GBX 780 ($9.42) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 940 ($11.36) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 974 ($11.77).

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 741.80 ($8.96) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,644.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 860.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 866.12.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Christopher Hill sold 9,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 880 ($10.63), for a total transaction of £81,127.20 ($98,027.07).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

