Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Lowered to $74.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HAS. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp lowered Hasbro to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.09.

Hasbro Price Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $65.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.77 and its 200 day moving average is $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.82. Hasbro has a one year low of $63.49 and a one year high of $105.73.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.10). Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 13.1% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 16,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 1.1% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 90,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter worth $78,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 1.0% during the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 47,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 2.9% during the third quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

